Ghana: Jukwa-Twifo-Praso Now Open to Traffic

Jukwa — The Jukwa-Twifo Praso road which was washed out by torrential rain in the area and the over flow of the Surowi River has been opened for the movement of vehicles and individuals.

Authorities would continue with measures to ensure that the work being done on the road was completed.

This follows the reinstatement of the embankment of the road by the Ministry of Roads and Highways when that stretch of the road was washed out.

The Minister of Roads and Highways, Mr Kwasi Amoako-Atta yesterday inspected work done on the project.

He also inspected the bridges at Berase and Elmina which were also affected by the floods, making them inaccessible.

He was joined by the Central Regional Minister, Mrs Justina Marigold Assan, officials from the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem (KEEA), Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly (CCMA), Twifo Hemang Lower Denkyira District and the Ghana Highways Authority.

In a briefing with media personnel, Mr Amoako-Atta explained that the ministry was committed towards ensuring free flow of traffic at all times.

He said the wash out of the road close to the adjoining bridge at Jukwa made the Jukwa Twifo Praso road inaccessible.

Mr Amoako-Atta said the government had put in place a team to respond swiftly to such disasters and said once the rains continue the nation would experience such wash out.

He said, officials of the ministry would be moving in to reinstate the road depending on the nature of the problem.

"We have tasked ourselves to reinstate any washout road within 24 hours" he said.

Mr Amoako-Atta said the ministry had done the back filling of the bridge within 24 hours, saying, "Engineers from the vital level moved quickly to ensure that the road is reinstated.

He gave assurance that there was a well thought out programme to address any washout wherever they occur.

He said the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led government was committed in ensuring that no part of the country was cut off and that whenever such things occur, it would be reinstated within 24 hours.

He underscored the need to dredge the river to create a proper channel for free flow of water.

He commended the media for working tirelessly towards improving the country.

The minister further said that the affected areas were areas noted for the cultivation of food crops.

At Berase, the minister expressed the determination of the government to construct a steel bridge within the next one month.

That, he said, would help ease the burden of residents from moving from one point of the town to the other as well as the transportation of farm products.

Residents who were affected by the floods appealed to the government and other agencies to support them.

The Central Regional Minister, Mrs Justina Marigold Assan expressed her appreciation to the ministry and other agencies for the prompt response.

She urged individuals affected by the floods to move out to safer grounds.

The minister and his entourage later inspected a bridge at Ankaful which was also affected by the floods and had been closed for traffic.