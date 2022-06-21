Ghana: Sweden Inaugurates Consulate General in Accra

Sweden has inaugurated a new Honorary Consulate General in Accra on Wednesday, to deepen bilateral relations and economic co-operation between Ghana and Sweden.

Ms Nickie Akosa, the honorary Consul General is both of Swedish and Ghanaian descent and would represent Sweden in Ghana and facilitate official engagements between the two countries.

At an opening ceremony in Accra, Mr Carl-Michael Gräns, the Ambassador of Sweden to Ghana, handed over the official certificate to Ms Akosa, signed by the Swedish Minister of Foreign Affairs and the King of Sweden.

Mr Gräns said Sweden considered it important to be represented in Ghana, particularly at a time when the country was hosting the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

He said the Ghanaian market was important to the Swedish country, adding that Swedish companies present in Ghana ranged from heavy industry to tech start-ups.

"We want to be present on this market. We have energy, the green transformation which is very important, and sustainable urbanisation. We talk about building smart cities, and the environment to be friendly. There are a lot of things to do together."

"West Africa intra-trade is 16 per cent. When you compare that to the EU, it is more than 70 per cent, so I think there is a lot to do and we think it will give economic growth in many years to come," he said.

Mr Gräns said the consul would facilitate economic cooperation, political dialogue, and cultural exchange and help Swedish businesses in Ghana to do business with Ghanaians.

Ms Akosa described her appointment as "a special thing" and thanked Mr Gräns for entrusting her with the responsibility and privilege to represent Sweden in Ghana.

She pledged to work with all stakeholders in Sweden and Ghana to promote trade relations between the two countries.

"It's a special thing at the personal level being that I am both of Swedish and Ghanaian descent and I have always been deeply rooted in the cultures of both countries, so this is really such a great honour for me," she said.