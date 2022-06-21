Liberia: Swedish Institute Scholars Network Embarks On Civic Education in Liberia

Monrovia — The Swedish Institute Alumni Network of Liberia (SIANL) will on Wednesday (June 22, 2022), hold a one-day civic education symposium in Monrovia under the theme "Reforming Democracy and Governance in Liberia: The Roles and Responsibilities of Citizens".

The symposium brings together an estimated 150 high school and university students in two separate interactive sessions at the YMCA on Broad Street.

The symposium will inform the young generation about their roles, rights, and responsibilities (3Rs) in a democratic society like Liberia.

The network of the Swedish-trained scholars, with support from the Swedish Institute, sees it as its responsibility and contribution to work with relevant partners and citizens to bolster democratic ideals in Liberia.

Mrs. Helen Harris of the Embassy of Sweden near Monrovia, Atty. Lamii Kpargoi of The Carter Center and Ms. Alphia Faith Kemokai of Naymote Partners for Democratic Development's Young Political Leadership School of Africa will address the morning session beginning at 9 for high school students.

The African Methodist Episcopal University's Graduate School Dean Dr. Augustine Konneh, Institute for Constitutional Research Associate Director Atty. Kebeh F. Saryon and Mr. Prutus Sackie, Program Office for Private Sector Development at the Swedish Embassy near Monrovia, will address the afternoon session (beginning 12) for young professionals, teachers, and university students.

The symposium is a kickoff to several initiatives that the Swedish Institute Alumni Network of Liberia intends to roll out to stay in touch with the Swedish Institute and give back to their country after studying abroad, says Sam Samie Sumo, the network's President.

At least 48 Liberians have benefitted from the SI Scholarship Program, with 2022 accounting for the highest of 13.