Nigeria: Kidnapped Former NFF Secretary, Sani Toro, Others Regains Freedom

Bauchi State Police command has confirmed the release of the kidnapped former Secretary of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Alhaji Sani Ahmed Toro, former Assistant Coach of the Nigeria Super Eagles, Garba Yila, and Alhaji Isa Jah.

The command Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil who made the confirmation Tuesday morning however gave no details of how and when the abductees regained freedom.

Though the information about their release is very sketchy as at the time of filing this report, however, THISDAY checks revealed that the former NFF Secretary and his friends were released at about 5am on Tuesday and are said to be at an undisclosed health facility receiving treatment.

Our source also disclosed that the trio are in good condition.

It could be recalled that the former NFF Secretary and his co travellers were kidnapped while coming back from a wedding ceremony in Abuja around Akwanga in Nasarawa state.

The kidnappers were reported to have demanded for N150 million ransom before they were released.

It was reported that the kidnapped victims were driving back from Abuja last week Saturday when they were kidnapped along Akwanga road in Nasarawa state at about 7.30pm.

The report added that the abductees were returning to Bauchi from Abuja after attending the wedding of the son of former NFF President, Aminu Maigari.