Nigeria: Makinde Didn't Neglect Your LG, PDP Group Tells Oyo Deputy Gov

A group within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Oyo State chapter, the Oyo PDP-Visionaries, has described a report in which some loyalists of the deputy governor, Rauf Olaniyan, blamed Governor Seyi Makinde for not developing Oorelope Local Government, Igboho, as baseless and self-serving.

According to the group, contrary to the false narrative being pushed by Olaniyan and his sympathisers, Governor Makinde's developmental strides has no left no area untouched, with the administration recording many achievements in Oorelope Local Government and other council areas in Oke Ogun.

The Lead Visioner of the group, Qudus Olayide, in a statement yesterday said despite the disloyalty, inordinate ambition and self-conceited tendencies demonstrated by the deputy governor, it was untrue that the Makinde administration neglected Oorelope Local Government.

The statement added that though the deputy governor deliberately deprived his council of greater development as a result of his pettiness and obsession with disparaging the governor, the Governor Makinde-led administration made huge marks on Oorelope LG like all others across the state.

The group stated that many projects have been undertaken in local government across the four pillars of the Makinde government, adding that the ongoing Saki-Ogbooro-Igboho Road construction is a major project that will terminate in Igboho and that when completed, it will not only urbanise council, but also assist its commerce and economy.

The statement read in part: "We read a report in which some individuals on the payroll of Engr. Rauf Olaniyan, attempted to rubbish Governor Seyi Makinde administration's developmental strides across all zones of the state by asking the governor to list his achievements in Igboho, the Deputy Governor's home town.

"We have also heard that a similar false narrative is being spread within Oorelope Local Government Area with a view to poisoning the minds of the public against Governor Makinde.

"Assured that members of the public in the council, who know Olaniyan's divisive tendencies and his obsession with disparaging the Makinde administration in order to fester his selfish tendencies in the APC will not fall for cheap blackmail, we also feel the need to set the record straight.

"The statement by Olaniyan's loyalists asked Governor Makinde to mention his achievement in Oorelope Local Government, thinking that they would be able to blackmail the governor, but we will not only mention, we will list all the achievements and allow members of the public to decide who the liar is.

"We know that the Oyo State government is constructing the Saki-Ogbooro-Igboho Road, a 44-kilometre stretch of road that will, when completed, urbanise and boost the economy of the local government, as it is an arterial road in Oke Ogun area.

"We are also aware that the following projects have been recorded in Oorelope Local Government under the administration of Governor Makinde:Construction of block of 4-Comp. (W/C) Tlt, Bapt. Basic Schl., Yowere; construction of block of three classrooms at Baptist Basic School, Yowere; construction of a block of ECD Pilot Centre @ Bapt. Pry. Schooll., Igbope;sinking of Borehole @ Bapt. Pry. School, Igbope; construction of three classrooms with toilet facilities @ A. D. S. Pry. School, Bonni, Igboho; construction of four classrooms with toilet facilities @ Migrant Farmers Pry. School., Mafowoku, Modeke, Igboho; renovation of one block of two classrooms and two-off & store (Blk A) @ A. D. S. Pry. School 2, Bonni, Igboho; sinking of borehole @ Migrant Farmers Pry. Schl., Mafowoku, Modeke, Igboho; renovation of one block of two classrooms and two office blocks (B) @ Bapt. Basic Pry. School. Igbope;upgrade and establishment of a standard Primary Health Care Centre in the 10 wards of Oorelope LG and light-Up Oyo project in selected areas of the council."

"While one cannot rule out the fact that the people of the council, like all others, would have more demands and wishes, it is always said that government cannot satisfy all developmental aspirations at once.

"But would like to warn Olaniyan not to engage in a macabre dance by resorting to lying with a view to turning the people of Oorelope Local Government against Governor Makinde, as no one can rubbish the massive investments of the Makinde administration in Oke Ogun region.

"Instead of trying to blackmail the governor in other to appear as someone who loves his council, Olaniyan should list the efforts he made to attract developments to the council or to Oke Ogun when he was busy fighting the governor.

"But for Governor Makinde's love for Oke Ogun, which made the region to receive priority attention in such a way that no administration has ever given the region, the region would have lost a lot of ongoing developmental efforts to the pettiness being demonstrated by the Deputy Governor.

"With the 65km Moniya-Iseyin Road, the ongoing Oyo-Iseyin, Ogbomoso-Iseyin, Saki-Ogbooro-Igboho roads and the establishment of the Oyo State Agribusiness Development Agency (OYSADA) in Saki, among others, the Makinde administration has convinced every well-meaning Oke Ogun indigene that it has the interest of the region at heart.

"Therefore, no amount of lies or blackmail against the governor will sway Igboho and Oke Ogun residents from supporting a government that means well and has done well for the people."