South Africa: Deputy Minister Fish Mahlalela Launches Technology Innovation Incubator for the Youth, 23 Jun

press release

Deputy Minister of Tourism Fish Mahlalela will launch the Tourism Technology Grassroots Innovation Incubator Programme (TTGIIP) aimed at introducing a pool of young innovators to spearhead ideas to stimulate the growth of the sector through technological advancements.

The TTGIIP is a collaborative initiative between the Department of Tourism, the Department of Science and Innovation (DSI) and its entity the Technology Innovation Agency (TIA).

Implemented through TIA, the TTGIIP will mentor entrepreneurs and enterprises, underpinned by technology and innovation, to fully advance the design and business viability of their prototypes with a view of introducing concepts that will drive investment and stimulate new opportunities to enhance services and experiences in tourism.

The TTGIIP launch takes place aptly during youth month as we commemorate the impact brought about by the actions of the youth of 1976 in the liberation of our country. As we celebrate youth month under the theme 'Promoting sustainable livelihoods and resilience of young people for a better tomorrow,' we envisage the TTGIIP inspiring and uplifting the youth to pursue their business ideas and innovations to unlock sustainable opportunities in tourism.