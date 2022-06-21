South Africa: Salga to Engage Northern Cape Municipalities

21 June 2022
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The South African Local Government Association (SALGA) National Executive Committee (NEC) will on Wednesday engage with municipalities in the Northern Cape on a range of issues facing local government, which require immediate attention.

SALGA in a statement said the planned engagements are as a result of the NEC's resolve to intensify regular interaction between SALGA and its member municipalities. SALGA uses a rotating system of convening scheduled NEC meetings throughout the nine provinces.

The meeting will take place at the Mittah Seperepere Conference Centre in Kimberley.

In tomorrow's meeting, each district municipality will be expected to present on the state of the municipalities.

This will be in the areas of:

Leadership: Role of political and administrative leadership in the district.

State of service delivery in the district.

Audit outcomes of municipalities for last financial year and the related financial accountability and sustainability challenges.

Legal and regulatory compliance, including state of litigation against each municipality in the district.

List of advocacy or support requests from SALGA.

State of municipalities under Section 139 intervention or Section 106 investigation.

