Ghana's Fintech Fido Raises $30m to Roll Out New Products and Expand Across Africa

21 June 2022
TechCrunch (San Francisco)
By Annie Njanja

After extending credit to thousands of customers over mobile phones since 2015, Ghana-based fintech Fido is now in search of additional growth avenues for its expansion across Africa.

Fido told TechCrunch that it is planning to add savings and payment products to its portfolio later this year, and to enter Uganda, its second market, as it prepares to expand to more regions across the continent. The fintech is also set to open its second research and development center in Ghana's capital, Accra, which will augment its Israel branch, to help it automate most of its operations to ensure sustainability in the long-term.

Read the full story on TechCrunch.

