Kenya: NPS Mourns Former Nyanza Regional Police Commander Willy Lugusa

21 June 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Laban Wanambisi

Nairobi — Inspector-General of Police Hillary Mutyambai on Tuesday mourned Retired Assistant Inspector-General of Police Willy Lugusa.

In a message of comfort to his family, friend, and colleagues, the National Police Service said Lugusa will be remembered as a 'selfless and true embodiment of a professional police officer, with a distinguished career in the public service.'

Mutyambai stated that the late Lugusa was admired by Junior and senior officers both uniformed and civilian as generous, cheerful, and friendly to those who had an opportunity to work with him.

"Lugusa rose steadily from humble beginnings to the top echelons in the Police Service, becoming the Regional Police Commander of Nyanza," read a statement from the National Police Service.

Mutyambai described the late Lugusa as a former colleague who served the Police Service in various capacities and left an indelible mark that will remain a source of inspiration and motivation.

"We convey our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and relatives of Mr. Willy Lugusa during this difficult period of mourning."

"May God the Almighty rest the soul of Mr. Willy Lugusa in eternal rest," he said.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X