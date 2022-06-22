Kenya: NPS Mourns Former Nyanza Regional Police Commander Willy Lugusa

Nairobi — Inspector-General of Police Hillary Mutyambai on Tuesday mourned Retired Assistant Inspector-General of Police Willy Lugusa.

In a message of comfort to his family, friend, and colleagues, the National Police Service said Lugusa will be remembered as a 'selfless and true embodiment of a professional police officer, with a distinguished career in the public service.'

Mutyambai stated that the late Lugusa was admired by Junior and senior officers both uniformed and civilian as generous, cheerful, and friendly to those who had an opportunity to work with him.

"Lugusa rose steadily from humble beginnings to the top echelons in the Police Service, becoming the Regional Police Commander of Nyanza," read a statement from the National Police Service.

Mutyambai described the late Lugusa as a former colleague who served the Police Service in various capacities and left an indelible mark that will remain a source of inspiration and motivation.

"We convey our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and relatives of Mr. Willy Lugusa during this difficult period of mourning."

"May God the Almighty rest the soul of Mr. Willy Lugusa in eternal rest," he said.