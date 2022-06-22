Nigeria: Kidnapping - Police Arrest 87 Suspects, Rescue 20 Victims in Adamawa

21 June 2022
This Day (Lagos)

The Police have arrested 87 suspected kidnappers and rescued 20 victims in Adamawa in the past three months.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr Sikiru Akande disclosed this at a news conference yesterday in Yola.

He said operatives of the Command arrested the suspects during various operations at different locations from March to date

He said the ring leader of the syndicate along side 12 others had been apprehended in connection with different crimes such as kidnapping and illegal possession of fire arms, among others.

The police, he said, recovered one AK47 Rifle, two locally double barrel pistols, two Dane guns, 24 rounds of AK47 live ammunitions, one leg chain as well as key and pad lock.

Other items recovered included military uniforms, three motorcycles and N358,500.

The CP lauded Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri, community leaders, hunters and residents of the state for their support to the police.

While reiterating commitment of the Command to protect lives and property, Akande urged the people to provide credible information to the police that would promote peace and security.

