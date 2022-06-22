South Africa: Heartbreaking Scenes As Yeoville Market Catches Fire After Several Threats to Burn It Down

analysis

Witnesses say they saw a group of men walking down Rockey Street in Yeoville late on Monday night, carrying petrol bombs already lit and ready to throw.

There was what appears to be an arson attack on the Yeoville Market on Monday night. Witnesses said they saw a group of men carrying petrol bombs shortly before flames were seen coming from the market.

The witnesses were fearing for their lives on Tuesday and did not want to speak directly to journalists, but they spoke to people from the community.

Some from the community believe that this was the work of Operation Dudula, the anti-foreigner vigilante group that previously threatened to burn the market down and drive non-South African traders out.

Not long after witnesses claim to have seen the men, Aimee Manzumbu was woken by a phone call at 1.17am on Tuesday.

"Come, why are you not here? You must come," the voice said. By the time she arrived at the market, the fire had spread.

It was only later that morning when Manzumbu ducked under the yellow police cordon tape that she saw what was left of her shop. On a blackened table and strewn across the floor were...