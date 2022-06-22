Uganda: Mpuuga Wants His Office's Shs 3.5bn Budget Increased, Says It Is Not Enough

21 June 2022
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Jonah Kirabo

The Leader of Opposition in Parliament (LoP) Mathias Mpuuga has said that the shs 3.5 billion budget that his office receives is not enough.

Mpuuga, who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) representing Nyendo - Mukungwe said that the current budget limits the work they can do as the opposition in Parliament.

ADVERTISEMENT

He made these remarks while outlining his achievements from his first year in office as LoP, in a press conference held Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

"There is a need for more researchers and more funding for our activities in order to be more effective in holding the government accountable," Mpuuga said.

The LoP argued that the number of the opposition in Parliament has doubled to the current 109, yet the budget remains what it was 15 years ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nyendo MP also revealed that in the 2021/22 financial year that just ended, his office received only shs 2.6 billion instead of the stated shs 3.5 billion. He says that this makes their work difficult.

Parliament increased its budget from shs 831 billion in the financial year 2021/22 to shs 915 billion in the financial 2022/23.

Part of the increment included shs 193 billion in allowances for MPs.

Mpuuga, in his remarks, defended this increment.

"Many Parliamentary Committees failed to do their oversight roles because of budget cuts, I will give an example of Park Central which had shs 37 million... " Mpuuga said.

The LoP said that the public should instead direct their scrutiny on how the money is spent.

Mpuuga is also a member of the National Unity Platform (NUP) some of whose MPs, along with the rest of the house, have been accused of receiving shs 40m from parliament through unclear channels.

Reports said that the party is divided as MPs have refused to return the money as the party president directed.

Achievements

Mpuuga said that exposing the truth about the controversial Italian investor Enrica Pinetti of Vinci Coffee Company will go down as the highlight of his first year in office.

He said that exposing the Italian investor delivered dividends to Ugandans and he will forever move with his head held high because of this.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Nile Post News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X