Ethiopia: News - Mekelle Uni. Congratulates Prof. Mitiku for GCHERA's 2021 World Laureate of Agriculture Prize Award

21 June 2022
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — The leadership and community of Mekelle University (MU), in Tigray, held a congratulatory event today to MU Founding President, Prof. Mitiku Haile, on his recent award as a Laureate of "The 2021 World Agriculture Prize" by the Global Confederation of Higher Education Associations for Agricultural and Life Sciences (GCHERA).

Prof. Mitiku Haile became Laureate of the GCHERA World Agriculture Prize 2021 "recognized for his exceptional achievement in agriculture, life science education, and scientific research," MU said.

On 11 June this year GCHERA has announced that the 2021 Laureates of the World Agriculture Prize were Professor Mitiku Haile and Emeritus Professor Marc Van Montagu of Ghent University.

Professor Mitiku is Professor of Soil Science and Sustainable Land Management in the College of Dryland Agriculture and Natural Resources (CoDANR) of Mekelle University; he is also the founding father and first president of the University.

The award ceremony will take place today and will be transmitted virtually from Nanjing Agricultural University, the People's Republic of China, according to GCHERA. The event will be streamed globally.

Read the original article on Addis Standard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Addis Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X