Ethiopia: News - Mekelle Uni. Congratulates Prof. Mitiku for GCHERA's 2021 World Laureate of Agriculture Prize Award

Addis Abeba — The leadership and community of Mekelle University (MU), in Tigray, held a congratulatory event today to MU Founding President, Prof. Mitiku Haile, on his recent award as a Laureate of "The 2021 World Agriculture Prize" by the Global Confederation of Higher Education Associations for Agricultural and Life Sciences (GCHERA).

Prof. Mitiku Haile became Laureate of the GCHERA World Agriculture Prize 2021 "recognized for his exceptional achievement in agriculture, life science education, and scientific research," MU said.

On 11 June this year GCHERA has announced that the 2021 Laureates of the World Agriculture Prize were Professor Mitiku Haile and Emeritus Professor Marc Van Montagu of Ghent University.

Professor Mitiku is Professor of Soil Science and Sustainable Land Management in the College of Dryland Agriculture and Natural Resources (CoDANR) of Mekelle University; he is also the founding father and first president of the University.

The award ceremony will take place today and will be transmitted virtually from Nanjing Agricultural University, the People's Republic of China, according to GCHERA. The event will be streamed globally.