Ethiopia: #asdailyscoop - More Than 8 Million Ethiopians Acutely Food Insecure, 1.5 Million Livestock Dead Due to Drought: IOM

Addis Abeba — Many Regions in Ethiopia are currently experiencing one of the most severe La Niña-induced droughts in recent decades, with more than 8 million people acutely food insecure, and the death of 1.5 million livestock due to drought destroying people's livelihoods. Nearly 300,000 drought-affected people have migrated in search of water, pasture, or assistance.

IOM's latest National Displacement Report finds that one out of five displaced persons in Ethiopia are displaced due to the ongoing drought. IOM is responding to the needs of drought-affected communities across Ethiopia. Dispatch

