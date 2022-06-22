Africa: Football Chiefs Launch Poster for Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco

African football bosses on Monday unveiled the poster to be displayed around cities in Morocco for the 2022 women's Africa Cup of Nations which starts on 2 July.

Burkina Faso and the hosts Morocco will launch the tournamentin Group A at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat which will be the venue for the final on 23 July. The Stade Moulay Hassan in Rabat and the Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca will also stage games.

The poster shows the Cup of Nations trophy inlaid with motifs of Moroccan architectural styles from throughout the country.

Nigeria - nicknamed the Super Falcons - go into the 14th Cup of Nations as favourites.

Teams from the country have won 11 times including the inaugural tournament in 1991 when the event was called the Africa Women's Championship.

Nigerian sides claimed the crown in 2014, 2016 and 2018 when the tournament was an eight-team affair.

Nigeria were tipped to carry off the 2020 title before the event was cancelled due to the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

That competition was scheduled to boast 12 teams for the first time. But that kudos will fall on Morocco.

Expansion

As a result of the expansion, all four semi-finalists at the tournament will qualify to represent Africa at the women's World Cup in Australia/New Zealand in 2023.

And teams who lose in the quarter-finals will vie in a play-off for two places for the 2023 World Cup inter-confederation play-offs.

Nigeria will begin the defence of their continental title in Group C on 4 July against South Africa at the Stade Moulay Hassan in Rabat. Burundi and Botswana will kick off their Group C campaigns afterwards at the same arena.

"They're all professionals," said Nigeria boss Randy Waldrum. "They've been around for a long time and they know how to deal with pressure. It's not going to be anything they haven't seen before."

Cameroon, Tunisia, Zambia and Togo will play in Group B while Senegal and Uganda will feature with Morocco and Burkina Faso in Group A.