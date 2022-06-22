Namibia: Corruption Accused Amta Official Denied Bail

A 49-year-old employee of the Agro-Marketing and Trade Agency, stationed at Katima Mulilo, has been denied bail following his appearance in the local magistrate's court, where he is facing corruption charges.

James Masule Walubita was arrested on Friday for allegedly using office for self-gratification.

Walubita, whose case was remanded for 27 July for further investigation and for him to acquire legal representation, appeared before magistrate Davy Kambinda.

He stands accused of corruption charges after it emerged that he allegedly sold maize grains from the agency's silos to individuals and then issued them with private banking details in which to deposit the money.

ACC spokesperson Josefina Nghituwamata, confirming the arrest on Friday, said the anti-graft agency strongly objected to bail.

The ACC had received a tip-off from a whistle-blower against the suspect.

"Approximately 80 tonnes of maize grains from AMTA silos in Katima Mulilo were also recently sold to a private miller, with a tax invoice of an estimated N$280 000," she explained.