Nigeria: Plateau Government Denies Spread of Monkeypox

21 June 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Alabira Nabordo

Mr Ndam, however, told PREMIUM TIMES the rumour that the disease has spread to two new local governments was not true.

The Plateau State, commissioner of Health, Lar Ndam, has debunked the rumour of the spread of monkeypox infections in Langtang North and South Local Government Areas of the state.

Last week, the state government revealed that two persons were infected with the disease in Bassa and Shendam Local Government Areas.

The commissioner said one of those infected was treated and discharged. He said the other person is still receiving treatment at the Bingham University Teaching Hospital Jos, and will soon be discharged

Mr Ndam, however, told PREMIUM TIMES the rumour that the disease has spread to two new local governments was not true.

The commissioner said the state government is doing everything to ensure that the disease does not spread to other parts of the state.

He urged residents of the state to imbibe good personal hygiene as well as take all preventive measures to nip a possible spread of the disease in the bud.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X