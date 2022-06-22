Kenya: Senate Approves Proposal to Raise Kenya's Debt Ceiling to Sh10 Trillion

21 June 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Laban Wanambisi

Nairobi — The Senate has approved National Treasury's proposal to raise the debt ceiling to Sh10 trillion.

This is after 27 Senators backed the proposal while 3 Senators voted against, giving the incoming government the liberty to borrow up to Sh10 trillion after raising the amount from Sh9 trillion.

Senators from both sides of the political divide differed on the need to increase the debt ceiling.

Those allied to Deputy President William Ruto said the borrowing appetite by the government is strenuous to the economy especially at this time when the cost of living has gone up.

Those supportive of the Handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Azimio La Umoja Presidential Candidate Raila Odinga said that having debts would not negatively affect the country as long as the money is used for the intended purpose it was borrowed for.

National Assembly Majority Leader Amos Kimunya presented the proposal in the National Assembly, and it was passed on June 7.

During debate, Kimunya explained that raising the debt ceiling this will allow the National Treasury to borrow Sh846 billion to plug the budget deficit in the fiscal year starting July 1.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X