Kenya: KBL Opens New Tembo Bar at JKIA

Nairobi — Kenya Breweries Limited through its flagship brand Tusker has today launched the Tembo Bar and Bistro at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) which is aimed at refining and elevating hospitality and customer experience within the airport.

The establishment, a state-of-the-art restaurant, and bar, will offer an international fine-dining experience and deliver first-class and modern concessions and amenities that will give travelers a unique and memorable experience.

The announcement is part of an ongoing partnership with the Kenya Airports Authority that has seen the parastatal implement an expansion strategy throughout the international aviation hub in the recent past.

This launch also comes on the backdrop of an ongoing renovation project at JKIA's Terminal 1B and 1C that will make operations at the region's busiest airport more efficient.

Speaking at the unveiling, Kenya Breweries Managing Director, John Musunga, mentioned: "Kenya Breweries is delighted to announce the launch of the Tembo Bistro and Bar, the first international standard outlet at the airport. This unique outlet will provide travelers with a distinctive fine-dining experience not seen in the region before.

He added: The outlet opening also supports our ongoing partnership with Kenya Airports Authority. This association is in line with our objective to continuously expand our engagement touchpoints and further our commitment towards nurturing mutually beneficial relationships that deliver joint value and benefit for our customers."

Tembo Bistro and Bar pays homage to the Elephant and affords appreciation to KBL's flagship brand Tusker that marked 100 years of existence this year. The connection with the name also lends to the brand's continued support for wildlife conservation in the country, a big part of the company's overall sustainability agenda.

Commenting at the occasion, KAA Managing Director, Alex Gitari, said: "JKIA is a globally respected airport and a pivotal hub for the aviation industry in the region and continent that offers continuous improvement of service standards. The new outlet will aid our endeavor to maintain our position as the premier tourist destination player on the continent. This partnership therefore is part of our strategic expansion agenda as we seek to improve the quality of service, customer experience and enhance JKIA's standards as the preferred regional aviation centre"