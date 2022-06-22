Kenya: President Kenyatta Signs 10 Parliamentary Bills Into Law

22 June 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta has signed into law ten (10) parliamentary bills among them the 2022 Appropriation Bill, Supplementary Appropriation Bill and Finance Bill.

Others were the 2021 Radiographers Bill; National Electronic Single Window Bill; Traffic (Amendment) Bill; National Government Development Fund (Amendment) Bill; Supreme Court (Amendment) Bill of 2022; County Allocation of Revenue Bill; and Mental Health Bill.

The second Supplementary Appropriation Bill of 2022 makes available a total of Kshs 88,822,649,842 for Government expenditure on public services among them the fuel stabilization fund which has been allocated Kshs 49,292,440,866.

Other uses of the funds include drought mitigation interventions such as provision of relief food; the national fertilizer subsidy programme; settlement of ongoing road construction bills which has been allocated Kshs 26.7 billion; and social protection and safety net measures assigned Kshs 1.5 billion.

The Teachers Service Commission has been allocated Kshs 2.1 billion for salaries and related recurrent expenses while Kshs 1.37 billion has been earmarked for ongoing improvement of primary school infrastructure.

At the same time, President Kenyatta declined three parliamentary bills among them the Information Communication Technology Practitioners Bill; Insurance Professionals Registration Bill of 2020; and Higher Education Loans Bill of 2020, all sent back to Parliament with memoranda.

The bills were presented to the Head of State for signature by State House Deputy Chief of Staff Njee Muturi at a ceremony attended by Head of Public Service Dr Joseph Kinyua. - Pscu

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X