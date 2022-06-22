Gambia: Government Announces Reduction in Price of Fertilizer

The Gambia Government under the Leadership of President Adama Barrow through its Spokesperson, yesterday announced a reduction in the price of a bag of fertilizer from D2,500 to D2,000.

The development as indicated in a press release comes in the wake of general anxiety and a vexed public outcry over this summer's published fertilizer price.

"Following a general anxiety and vexing public outcry over this summer's published fertilizer price, President Adama Barrow has further subsidized the official price of fertilizer by bringing it down to D2000.00", the release indicated.

It further stated that no sooner had the official price of fertilizer been announced at D2,500 per bag, President Barrow summoned the Ministers of Agriculture and Trade to State House, to re-examine their accounts and immediately come out with a solution.

According to the press release, President Barrow reminded the two Ministers (Trade and Agriculture) that while he is not oblivious of the global financial situation negatively affecting commodity prices, the advancement of Gambian farmers and the promotion of their general welfare, remains his top priority and will do whatever it requires to mitigate their pains and suffering.

As indicated in the press release, President Barrow told the Trade and Agriculture Ministers, Sabally and Keita, that his Government cannot ignore the plight of Gambian farmers, no matter the difficult circumstance.

"The Barrow Government is therefore, pleased to report that the National Food Security Processing and Marketing Corporation (formerly GGC), has procured adequate fertilizer for this summer's season and the official price is capped at D2,000", announced the Government spokesperson.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Government as alluded to in the press release, said the stock details of the 14,000 metric tonnes of fertilizer at the GGC Depot is as follows: 7,000 metric tonnes of compound fertilizer NPK 15:15:15+4 Mgo; 5,500 metric tonnes of compound fertilizer NPK 6:20:10 and 1,500 metric tonnes of "46% urea.

The Government in the release urges farmers, business persons, fertilizer dealers and their agents, not to sell or smuggle this heavily subsidized fertilizer out of the country.

"Regional Governors, the Police and security officials will be zealously monitoring this highly priced stock as it moves from the Denton Bridge Depot en route to farming communities across the country, and those found wanting will be prosecuted accordingly", the Government press release warns.