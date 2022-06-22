Gambia: National Envioronment Agency Should Go and Visit Pipe Polluting Lagoon in Gunjur

Foroyaa journalists have witnessed a pipe discharging polluted reddish liquid flowing into Bolongfenyoto in Gunjur. It is causing a ghastly environmental degradation that can have far reaching effect on water, flora and fauna.

This generation does not own the environment. It was inherited from the past and would have to be bequeathed to the future. The future generation should not suffer and be deprived of inheriting a very healthy environment because of the negligence of the present generation.

Government agencies are established and financed from the public purse so that they will protect lives and properties. What is being discharged into the lagoon is an eyesore and no citizen can afford to be silent once it is seen by the naked eye. It is therefore important that the agency acts swiftly to monitor and address the problem.