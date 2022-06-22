Kenya: 3 IEBC Officials to Be Arrested Over Illegal Voter Transfer

Nairobi — Three Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) officials are currently being investigated after they were accused of aiding abnormal voters transfer in ten counties.

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati stated that an audit into the voters register had revealed that three officers were involved in illegal transfer of voters by transferring undisclosed number of voters to different polling stations without their consent.

The suspects are expected to be arrested and charged before the end of this week.

"We have our suspects; some three officers. We are finalizing investigations and they will be apprehended and will face the law especially in those areas the CEO has mentioned," said the chairman.

Nairobi, Wajir, Mandera, Garissa and Nyeri were among the counties affected by the illegal transfers.

IEBC Chief Executive Officer Marjan Marjan revealed that during the verification period most affected voters had reversed the transfers by the time the final audit report was delivered by KPMG .

"Some of them complained in the media especially when they went and verified for themselves. Inspection of the register continues and they can check through SMS and web portal. I cannot provide the information on the number of voters involved but will do so later," he said.

The audit report conducted by KPMG showed that over 1.1 million illegal entries in the register.

Over 246,465 were dead voters who have since been removed while 481,711 voters has duplicate records, 226,143 were registered with IDs that did not validly belong to them and 164,269 with invalid documents.

Marjan said that investigations into some of the entries, including those who registered with different identification documents has commenced.

"Individuals who have registered more than once using an ID and a passport are crooks. How would you register with a national ID and again register with a passport but it is possible some might have forgotten because the majority of them have come all the way from 2012," said Marjan