Zimbabwe: Kuda Mahachi Appears Before Bulawayo Court

21 June 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)

ZIMBABWE Warriors and SuperSport midfielder Kudakwashe Mahachi appeared Tuesday at the Bulawayo Tredgold Magistrates courts charged with malicious damage to property.

Mahachi 's lawyer Nkosiyabo Sibanda confirmed the development but declined to give more details.

"Yes, Mahachi appeared in court today but the State failed to provide evidence for the charge which he is being accused of. He was told to come back after two weeks when the State said it would have the evidence," said Sibanda in an interview with Newzimbabwe.com.

Mahachi is accused of snatching and damaging his sister's iPhone XR gadget last week as part of alleged efforts to destroy evidence in a case which he is being accused of scalding his four-year-old son with boiling water.

The soccer star's lawyers have dismissed the allegations as fabrication and malicious.

They argue that the accusations are designed to tarnish their client's image as a successful international footballer with a desire to end his career.

The lawyers denied that Mahachi ever scalded his son with boiling water as alleged by his ex-wife.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X