Namibia: Unruly Refugees Warned

DEPUTY minister of home affairs, immigration, safety and security Daniel Kashikola has warned refugees at the Osire refugee settlement who break the law and promote ethnic discrimition that their status would be revoked.

Kashikola yesterday spoke at a commemoration event of World Refugee Day at the settlement.

He said the ministry has learnt that some refugees have been involved in tribal and ethnic clashes.

"Issues of tribalism and ethnicity are not allowed in Namibia," Kashikola said.

He expressed disappointment with refugees who are involved in criminal activities. He said nearly every third month refugees are arrested in connection with dealing in drugs, such as cocaine, ecstasy, heroin, cocaine, dagga, and mandrax.

"This is tarnishing the good name of the country, and the ministry will withdraw the refugee status of those drug dealers, because they don't deserve to be in Namibia," he said.

Namibia is currently host to 8 118 asylum seekers and refugees from 17 countries, including Bangladesh, Burundi, Cameroon, Chad, Central African Republic, Ethiopia, Congo (Brazzaville), Democratic Republic of Congo, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, Somalia, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

Kashikola said this number would increase as the ministry continues to receive asylum seekers through its reception centre at Katima Mulilo.

He said the asylum seekers and refugees at Osire are not in a concentration camp and can leave the camp, provided they have exit permits.

"Many asylum seekers and refugees are found by law-enforcement agencies outside the settlement without exit permits or with expired permits. As a result, some are being arrested, which is not supposed to be the case," Kashikola said.

He said arrangements are in place for asylum seekers and refugees to travel to nearby towns for shopping and other necessities upon obtaining exit permits from the settlement administrator.

Kashikola further warned farmers and business individuals against employing and exploiting refugees. He said the ministry, and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), is engaging countries which now peace whose nationals are still in Namibia as refugees with a view to initiate discussions on voluntary repatriation.

UNHCR senior legal officer in Namibia Bernadette Muteshi at the event, said the UNHCR global trend report was released last week, indicating that one out of every 78 people is a displaced person.

Namibia alone currently has more than 6 800 asylum seekers and refugees.

Muteshi commended the refugees for their collaboration with the UNHCR to implement its international mandate.

The event was held under the theme 'Everyone has the right to seek safety, whoever they are, wherever they come from, and whenever they are forced to flee".