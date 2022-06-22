Zimbabwean Author Gets African Recognition

21 June 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)

BULAWAYO based author, Wisdom Ncube, will on July 31 receive an honoree award at the 5th annual AfriCAN Honoree Author's Awards to be held in South Africa.

The recognition follows his publication of Words Of Wisdom, a poetry collection which explores topics of love, sacrifice, religion and the silenced voices of the girl child through the lens of creativity.

Words of Wisdom was published on Amazon Kindle in January and hard copy in February.

The short poetry anthology dovetails with his 2021 AfroBloggers Award nominated blog, Hekima Daily, which also explores similar topics in prose format.

Ncube mentioned that, for the longest time he had aspired to pen an anthology and this honour had encouraged him to write more.

"I feel good and motivated to pen more works. It is always amazing to be honoured in doing what you love to do, and for me, that is writing," said Ncube.

He joins Philani Nyoni , Munya Bopoto, Prosperity Melinda Sithole and Mthulisi "King KG" Ndlovu, previous recipients of the coveted award.

