Nigeria: Most Nigerians Now 'Obidients', They're Not Interested in PDP, APC - Obaseki

The Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki said Nigerians are no longer interested in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC), stressing that there is a growing demand among the people to get an alternative political party to power.

Obaseki who made the remarks while speaking on African Independent Television (AIT) on the just concluded Ekiti governorship election, noted that the future of politics in the country was changing.

A viral video on the aforesaid subject matter was posted on the verified Instagram page of the Chief Executive Officer of Ovation Media Group, Dele Momodu.

His words "I do not know whether you are closely watching what is going on; the level of disenchantment within the parties. I am sure in all of our homes now, we have so many people now who call themselves 'Obidients'.

"I don't know whether you have them in your house. Just ask them, 'which party are you?', they say 'Obidients'; you understand. They do not want us; they are not talking about PDP or APC. They are looking for alternatives and they are many. You see all of them queuing for their PVCs now. They are not looking at the direction of PDP or APC now. They are looking for alternatives.

"If we do not curb this, if we do not make our party attractive, I do not know what will happen in the next elections."