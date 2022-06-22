Ghana: GAR Hospital Clinical Psychology Centre Launches Mental Health Week

The Greater Accra Regional Hospital Clinical Psychology Centre has launched its 2022 Mental Health week celebration with the call on stakeholders to give mental health the needed attention by making the services available to people who need care.

The week-long celebration on the theme "Take a step to a sound mind your mind matters" is being organised to heighten and increase awareness on mental health nationwide.

Dr Ralph Armah, Head of Clinical Services, said the celebration was to ensure that mental health issues, education, awareness creation, activities were carried out with the involvement of other stakeholders and collaborators.

For him, "the hospital wants to take mental health to the doorsteps of everybody across the country by improving access to it. We want to talk about mental health to make sure that in all our sectors, it is part of our general health because there is no health without mental health."

"As mental health professionals, we accept and we know that people who do that have some form of mental illness, and that is a condition that needs attention, to see how best it could be solved" he stated.

He called on both the government and non-government institutions to ensure that mental health services were accessible to everyone, thus people must be allowed to seek care when they needed it.

Adam Mohammed Hardi, Head of Administration and Support Service, GARH said one in every five people in Ghana had a mental health problem, and such issues of mental health should be everybody's business, adding that seven percent of Ghana's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was lost to mental health issues.

He said the celebration was a call for all to strengthen advocacy, collaboration, and partnership in a way that would ensure that investment in mental health was prioritised.