Ghana: GJA Election Candidates Woo Times Journalists

Four aspirants of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) elections have promised to seek the welfare of journalists in the country when given the nod to lead the association in various capacities.

They are Albert Dwumfour, presidential aspirant; Kofi Yeboah, incumbent General Secretary seeking to retain position, Rebecca Ekpe, Public Affairs Officer hopeful and Dominic Hlordzi, who is vying for Organising Secretary.

They outlined their individual vision when they interacted with staff of the New Times Corporation (NTC) at separate times on Monday and yesterday ahead of Friday's elections.

Mr Dwumfour said the GJA needed leaders who would facilitate the development of the association and ensure that its members work under a better condition.

Under his tenure, he said, the GJA would institute health insurance scheme, a retirees' package, exchange programme and scholarships to build the capacity of journalists.

"We will build a proactive association. In the past, we have been seen as a reactive association but in my tenure, we will be more proactive," he said.

Mr Hlordzi's message was hinged on welfare, professionalism, capacity enhancement, safety of journalists, empowerment of regional branch and structural reforms.

"I will bring on board years of experience as regional executive to help reposition the Association as a strong umbrella for all journalists in the country," he said.

If voted for as the Public Affairs Officer, Ms Ekpesaid, "I will make the Association more visible and attractive by adopting digital technology."

She said there were many opportunities through which the association could enhance journalism in the country and a vote for her would make it possible.

For his part, Mr Yeboah, said contrary to claims that he was not a team player, he had rather stood up for the right things to be done all the time.

Should voters retain him, he said, he would continue to seek the interest of journalists through diligence, hard work and servant leadership.

Friday's elections comes after nearly two years of disputes.

The Editor of the Ghanaian Times, DaveAgbenu is vying for the GJA presidency.

The third contestant is a media consultant, Gayheart Mensah.