Nigeria: House Steps Down Motion to Override Buhari's Veto On Statutory Delegates

21 June 2022
This Day (Lagos)
By Udora Orizu in Abuja

The House of Representatives has stepped down a motion seeking to override President Muhammadu Buhari for failing to assent to the Section 84(8) of the Electoral Act (Amendment) bill, 2022, which provides for Statutory Delegates.

Hon. Ben Igbakpa representing Ethiope federal constituency of Delta State, had at the plenary last week raised a constitutional point of order, citing section 58 (8) of the 1999 constitution which empowered the national assembly to enact laws and also override the President with two third majority of the members' vote.

The Speaker, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila who affirmed that Mr. President was in breach of the 30 days provided to communicate his decision to withhold assent, urged Hon. Igbakpa to formally present a motion in that regard.

However, after presenting the motion at the resumption of plenary Tuesday, the Deputy Speaker, Wase who presided over the session said a motion cannot be used to override a Bill.

"You don't come with a motion to override a bill. Ask the rules, for a bill seeking for that to happen and then we will go through the normal procedure as enshrined in all standing orders," Wase said

Details later... ... ... ... ...

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X