Nigeria: House Steps Down Motion to Override Buhari's Veto On Statutory Delegates

The House of Representatives has stepped down a motion seeking to override President Muhammadu Buhari for failing to assent to the Section 84(8) of the Electoral Act (Amendment) bill, 2022, which provides for Statutory Delegates.

Hon. Ben Igbakpa representing Ethiope federal constituency of Delta State, had at the plenary last week raised a constitutional point of order, citing section 58 (8) of the 1999 constitution which empowered the national assembly to enact laws and also override the President with two third majority of the members' vote.

The Speaker, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila who affirmed that Mr. President was in breach of the 30 days provided to communicate his decision to withhold assent, urged Hon. Igbakpa to formally present a motion in that regard.

However, after presenting the motion at the resumption of plenary Tuesday, the Deputy Speaker, Wase who presided over the session said a motion cannot be used to override a Bill.

"You don't come with a motion to override a bill. Ask the rules, for a bill seeking for that to happen and then we will go through the normal procedure as enshrined in all standing orders," Wase said

Details later... ... ... ... ...