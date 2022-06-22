Gambia: Pipeline Mosque Foundation Presents 700 Bed Sheets to 7 Hospitals in Gambia

In what has now become an annual affair, the Pipeline Mosque Foundation last Wednesday presented an assortment of 700 new bed sheets to the eight major hospitals in the country.

The items were donated by a renowned Gambian business entrepreneur, Ahman Ghanim Diab of Emporium, who also presented a cheque for D50, 000 to the Kanifing General Hospital as part of his annual subvention towards the upkeep of the said facility's mortuary.

The gesture is part of his unending support towards bettering and caring for the sick.

Welcoming the gathering, Basiru Drammeh, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Kanifing General Hospital, expressed appreciation to the foundation for what he called their 'constant support' to the hospital in the past years.

He acknowledged that hadn't it been for the constant support of the foundation, the mortuary would not be fit to accommodate bodies, thereby putting burden on the country's main referral hospital.

He spoke highly of the foundation's humanitarian support to the country's healthcare sector, saying the recent gesture would significantly cut spending on government especially in the acquiring new bed sheets.

"The people who will sleep on this bed sheets it is only Allah that will reward you for that. So we thank you for that."

Drammeh noted that the relationship between the two institutions would be further strengthened for the mutual benefit of the people of the Gambia.

Babucarr Saine, administrator of the Kanifing General Hospital, reminded that the support rendered by the Gambian businessman through the Pipeline Mosque Foundation has now become customary.

"This is yet another presentation and it has now even become a tradition that every year the foundation would support the health care system with high quality bed sheets. Not only that, the partnership the between the foundation and the health system is not restricted only to the donation of bed sheets, but there is a unique relation between the two institution."

He indicated that annually, the foundation would provide subvention meant for renovation and upgrading of the facility's mortuary.

Also speaking, Imam Mass Njie, who represented the donor, recalled that this is the 8th time the donor is presenting useful items to the country's major health facilities.

He acknowledged that Diab is a successful businessman and thought it befitting to share his wealth with the populace.

"He has been constantly supporting the mortuary of Kanifing General Hospital. And what inspires him to continue this gesture is the trust and confidence he has in the Pipeline Mosque Foundation."

Njie called on all to continue praying for the benefactor to be able continue the philanthropic work.

Alhagie Momodou Senghore, vice president of the Foundation, expressed delight to be at the hospital to make such presentation.

Senghore thanked their main patron (Diab) for constantly supporting the programme for the 11th time, saying he's not only helping with bed sheets, but he also supports some of the foundation's outreach programmes.

Senghore indicated that what makes their support unique is the fact that they are supporting areas that many would not want to be involved in, making reference to their support to the mortuary and Prison Services.

"The way people used to look at the Prison Services should be the way it should be viewed. Prisons are supposed to be reform centres. So we should not just put them there and abandon them. So we have a robust programme for supporting the Prisons Services like providing Prisoners with Iftar rations for them to enable them break their fast." he added.

He described the donor as a modest anonymous philanthropist, who doesn't even want people to know about his humanitarian gestures, aimed at bettering the lives of others.

Beneficiaries

Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital

Kanifing General Hospital

Sheikh Zayed Regional Eye Care Centre

Tanka Tanka Psychiatric

Farafenni General Hospital

Bwiam General Hospital

Bansang General Hospital

Bundung Maternal and Child Health Services

