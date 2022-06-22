Gambia: PSV Wellingara Move 8 Points Clear in 2nd Division After Bombada Slip to Water Side FC

21 June 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

PSV Wellingara moved eight points clear at the top of the 2021-2022 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League table after Bombada lost to Water Side FC 2-1 in their week-24 match played at the Late Ousman Saho Football Field in Old Yundum last Thursday.

The Wellingara based-club defeated Jam City 1-0 in their week-24 fixture played at the Late Ousman Saho Football Field in Old Yundum to move eight points clear at the top of the country's Second Tier table with 48 points.

Bombada remained second-place on the Second Division League table with 40 points despite losing to Water Side FC.

Water Side FC moved to second-place from bottom on the Second Tier table with 21 points after beating Bombada.

Jam City dropped to bottom-place on the Second Division League table with 19 points after slipping to PSV Wellingara.

