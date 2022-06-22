Gambia: Sports Council Pays Courtesy Call On National Olympic Committee

The Gambia National Olympic Committee (GNOC) on Thursday met with officials from the Gambia National Sport Council (NSC) at the Committee's headquarters in Bakau.

The meeting was meant to familiarise the new NSC Chairperson Lamin Jawara to the structures and stakeholders in the wheel of Gambian sport. He also briefed on the programmes and preparations ahead of the Commonwealth and Islamic Games this year.

Beatrice Allen, president of the GNOC, thanked NSC for the foresight. "We value our relationship with the government and will continue to have a very cordial relationship with them," said President Allen.

"We are ready to cooperate, collaborate, intensify and synergise our efforts to manage and develop sport in the country," Ms Allen added.

"We need the full cooperation of the government to achieve our objectives. I am hopeful of a greater and better cooperation and with this, we can achieve many accomplishments," she elaborated.

Marcel Mendy, the executive secretary of NSC, thanked the NOC for the continuous development of sports and athletes. "If we weld our efforts together and push hard we will register so much greatness in our sport," Mendy stated.

Lamin Jawara, chairperson of National Sport Council, said the ultimate objective is to strengthen the already existing relationship between the two authorities.

"We want to ensure that all National Sport Associations are vibrant and proactive - that would be the best way to get results and that have to be spearheaded by the two of us (GNOC and NSC)," Jawara concluded.