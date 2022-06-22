Gambia: BAC Hands Over Brikama Road Contract to Gigo Construction

The Brikama Area Council (BAC) in partnership with the National Road Authority (NRA) on Saturday awarded the construction of its feeder road to Gigo Construction company.

The contractor is expected to start the work in earnest. It would be recalled that BAC awarded the Brikama Jambar Sanneh road construction project to Gigo Construction Company Limited.

The 400 meter long stretch is worth over D9, 994, 600. When completed, this road would ease traffic congestion in Brikama, thereby ensuring easy flow of goods and service in this fast growing commercial town.

Last year, commuters and street vendors of this street told The Point that stagnant water within the road affects their movement and daily works.

However officials said, the road construction will eliminate the stagnant water along the road as well as mitigate flood.

Speaking at the ceremony, Modou Jonga, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for BAC, said the road project is part of the priorities of the council and that when completed would promote social development in the area.

"The council is committed to meeting the needs and aspirations of the community. We are doing our best under very difficult circumstances." he said.

However, he called on all to be tax compliant, urging all to pay their tax and promptly to ensure the council initiates community development projects both in Brikama and other parts of the region.

Jonga equally advised the contractor to complete the project within the stipulated timeframe.

For his part, Amadou Gigo, proprietor of Gigo Construction Limited assured that his company would commence work immediately, assuring that the company would ensure professional engineering work to ensure that it is a standard one.

Abubacarr Drammeh, Quality Surveyor at NRA urged the contractor to deliver professional work to ensure the safety of road users.

"We want the road users to be safe on the road as how they are safe in their beds. We do not compromise with safety of road users," he warned.

Drammeh advised the constructor to engage NRA officials anytime they deem it necessary to sub-contract any part of the work to another company.

He said that there is a need for the contractor to submit their work programme to NRA before starting any construction.

This, he said, would help them support the construction company technically.

Ansu B.O Nyass, ward Councilor for Nyambai Ward, hailed the move as laudable, saying building the road is essential in minimising traffic congestion as well easy flow of people in the area.

Omar Sowe, official of the National Disaster Management Agency, urged the stakeholders to construct the road in such a way that nearby residents are not affected by flood.