Gambia: World Environment Day Commemorated

Colley Foundation for Social and Environmental Justice in collaboration with Sanyang Youth for Environmental Development and the Village Development Committee of Jambanjelly on Sunday commemorated World Environment Day with a mass clearing exercise at the illegal dumpsite at Jambanjelly quarry.

The exercise is to amplify efforts and join commemorations in making World Environment Day, which is celebrated every June 5th.

Addressing the gathering, Bubacarr F.M Colley, founder of the foundation reminded that there are people who want to turn the dump site as a recognised illegal waste dump site.

"So we also embarking on this exercise to show our resistance that Jambanjelly is not a dumping site, because if you look at it environment you cannot go without people."

He added that cleaning the environment is important as cleanliness is next to godliness and that once an environment is clean, it attracts a lot and it prevents people from contracting certain diseases.

He challenged all to desist from throwing waste at the site, reminding that henceforth that they want to stop it as a dumpsite.

He spoke of their plans to have the site fenced and to create billboards to inform the public that the site is out of bounds for waste dumping.

Boto Bojang, Ward Councilor for Sanyang Ward, thanked members of the foundation and stakeholders who turned out in their numbers to clear the site of waste.

The cleaning exercise, he said, is timely and laudable in view of the fact that it did come at the right time and would help the community on how best they could control waste in the area.

"Cleaning an environment is next to godliness because once the environment is clean we as human beings can sit there and enjoy ourselves, once an environment is clean it is always friendly in the sense that we can do whatever we want in our environment but if this wastes are dumped here and it's not controlled one day we will find it difficult to breath comfortably at our homes." he continued.