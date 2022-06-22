Nigeria: 1,172 Kebbi State Retirees Get N3bn Gratuities

22 June 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)

Full payment was approved for 2019 to 2021, covering a total of verified 3,724 retirees.

The Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu, has approved the payment of N3 billion as gratuity and death benefits to 1,172 verified beneficiaries for 2021.

The approval is contained in a statement issued on Wednesday in Birnin-Kebbi by the Acting Head of the Civil Service, Safiyanu Garba-Bena.

"The payment is to cover 1,172 beneficiaries of state, local governments and Local Governments Education Authority," he stated.

The state government has given cumulative approval of more than N30 billion since 2015 for payment of gratuities and death benefits.

It approved N20 billion to cover 2015 to 2018 and another N10 billion representing the balances for 2017 and 2018.

