Nigerian Actresses 'Dubai Girls' Kick-Off 2022 Travel Competition

Abuja — Four Nigerian actresses Chioma Akpotha, Ufuoma McDermott, Uche Jombo and Omoni Oboli, under the aegis of the fun-loving, inspirational "Dubai Girls" are heading back to Dubai for another exciting trip to the world's top travel destination.

This marks the third time the quartet will be visiting Dubai together. The first trip was in 2018, and then another one in 2019, where they faced off successfully against the "Choplife Gang".

The Girls have asked their fans and lovers of Dubai to join them on this trip which takes place September 5th-12th, 2022.

Speaking about the trip, McDermott said; "Dubai is no longer a city to me. It is an inspiration. Each visit resets my goals and rejuvenates my God given abilities. This visit has me pondering on a new excitement based on new discoveries, new adventures and new infrastructure".

On her part, Oboli had this to say; "The Dubai girls trip this year will be fun and bonding PRO MAX! You already know the Dubai girls are bringing the heat so come fully prepared to have the fun of your life! My bags are already packed!"

Also, Jombo said she looks forward to the exviting trip. "Dubai is one of the most beautiful cities to visit for me and I bond with my girls all over again anytime we visit. I love the city, the experience, the places I visit and always look forward to the moments / memories we create", she stated

Akpotha on her part said; "Dubai the beautiful city of gold with modern features and luxury at its peak! The safest city I have ever been to, never had to worry about anything. When Dubai calls, I just pick my passport and go... no need to pack a bag!"

The 2022 edition promises to be fun packed, with a lot of suspense and surprises. In this edition travelers to Dubai will stand a chance to win a return ticket to Dubai for their companion, with a 5-day Dubai experience with the Dubai Girls. Benefits and attractions include, Accommodation for two including meals, access to the activities of the Dubai Girls and lots of surprises.

Organizers of the trip, Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism DET said the Dubai Girls will randomly select winners on the 15th of August from individuals who meet certain criteria.

"Some rules and terms include; Individual must purchase a ticket for travel to Dubai between September 4th - November 15th, 2022; Purchase eligibility ends on August 12th; Buyer must purchase ticket from any travel agent in Nigeria, that is registered with

Dubai Tourism; All travel agents registered on the DET database will be notified of this raffle

competition on June 20th; All travel agents registered on the DET database will submit a list of eligible entrees to DET on August 13th.

"On August 15th, each Dubai Girl will select 2 winners, totaling 8 winners from the entrees from travel agents, via a Live Instagram session".