Nigeria: Abuja-Kaduna Train Attack Victims Must Be Rescued - Buhari

21 June 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed increased efforts toward rescuing kidnapped railway passengers still in custody and bringing the case to a close.

A statement by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, on Tuesday said upon the President's approval, rescue efforts are taking a two-lane approach, the kinetic and non-kinetic, to ensure the captives' safe release.

Shehu said the kidnappers made a demand for the release of their own children and upon the settlement of that issue, they let go eleven of the victims, even though more were expected.

His words: "The kidnappers made a demand for the release of their own children and upon the settlement of that issue, they let go eleven of the victims, even though more were expected.

"The setback notwithstanding, the Government is not leaving any stone unturned in the efforts to bring all of the hostages back. The Defence, Security and Intelligence Agencies have given assurances to intensify operational engagements geared towards securing the rescue of all hostages and restoring peace to all parts of the country. Government is also mindful of efforts of some patriotic and influential persons and institutions that are helping in securing the safe release of the hostages.

"President Buhari welcomes the return of the recently released passengers back to their families and loved ones, while expressing his solemn commitment to the families of those still in captivity, assuring that there will be no let-up until they are reunited with their families in the shortest time possible."

