Liberia: Indian Embassy Celebrates 8th Edition of Yoga Day

The Embassy of India, Monrovia celebrated the 8th edition of the International Day of Yoga at the premises of the Aware International School on Sunday, 19 June 2022.

On December 11, 2014, the United Nations proclaimed June 21 as the International Day of Yoga. The aim to celebrate the International Day of Yoga is to raise awareness worldwide of the many benefits of practicing yoga.

Indian Ambassador to Liberia Mr. Pradip Kumar Yadav, in his welcome remarks, mentioned the origin of the International Day of Yoga and the benefits of yoga in one's life.

The Indian Embassy says around 150 Indian nationals/People of Indian origin, members of the Diplomatic community, Liberians and other nationals enthusiastically participated in the celebration.

In his message, Ambassador Yadav began by telling the meaning of Yoga or Yog, which according to him means to join or to add.

He said Yoga originated in India and has been adopted by the whole world with open arms.

"It is very useful in today's stressful life. Yoga is for Harmony and Peace, Yoga is for Wellness, Yoga is for Good Health of Mind and Body," said Amb. Yadav.

he explained that the idea of an International Day of Yoga was first proposed by the Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi Ji, during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly on 27 September 2014.

The Prime Minister suggested the date of 21 June, as it is the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere and shares a special significance in many parts of the world.

Quote from the Prime Minister's speech, Amb. Yadav said, "Yoga is an invaluable gift of India's ancient tradition."

"It embodies unity of mind and body; thought and action; restraint and fulfillment; harmony between man and nature; a holistic approach to health and well-being," he said further.

He said it is not about exercise but to discover the sense of oneness with yourself, the world and nature.

"By changing our lifestyle and creating consciousness, can help in well-being. Let us work towards adopting an International Yoga Day."

On 11 December 2014, he said India introduced the draft resolution in the United Nations General Assembly for adoption on 21st June as IDY.

The draft text received broad support from 177 Member States who sponsored the text, which was adopted without a vote, he recounted.

"This initiative found support from many global leaders too. A total of 177 nations co-sponsored the resolution, which is the highest number of co-sponsors ever for any UNGA Resolution of such nature," he noted. "And so, on 11.12.2014, the UN adopted 21st June as IDY."

He detailed that the First IDY was celebrated on 21 June 2015 by the Government of India, Missions/ Posts abroad.

Thereafter he said it has been celebrated every year and Yoga has become a daily way of life for millions across the globe.

The Chief Guest at the occasion, Liberia's Posts and Telecommunications Minister, Cooper Kruah, inaugurated the event and encouraged the participants to practice yoga in their daily life.