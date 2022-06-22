Nigeria: Buhari Seeks Senate's Confirmation of Mohammed Bello As RMAFC Chairman

22 June 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Henry Umoru, Abuja

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has written to the Senate, seeking for the screening and subsequent confirmation of Mohammed Bello Shehu as Chairman of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission.

President Buhari's request was contained in a letter read by the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, at plenary on Wednesday.

The letter read, "In accordance with the provision of Section 154 (1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, I am pleased to forward for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of Mohammed Bello Shehu, as the Chairman of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission.

"His CV is attached herewith.

"It is my hope that the Senate will consider and confirm the nominee in the usual expeditious manner."

Also on Wednesday, the President of the Senate has forwarded President Buhari's request to confirm the nomination of Joe Aniku Michael Ohiani for appointment as Substantive Director-General/CEO for the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) to the Committee on Works.

Also forwarded was the President's request for the confirmation of Umar Yahaya as Co-Chairman of the Governing Council of Unclaimed Funds to the Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions.

Both nominees are expected to appear before the relevant Committees for screening.

The respective Committees were given two weeks to report back to the Senate in plenary.

