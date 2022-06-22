Ghana: Sports Builds Confidence Level of School Children-CEO of Cherryfield Montessori

22 June 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Cheif Executive Officer of Cherryfield Montessori School, Ms Magdalene Dzifa Adzanu, has observed that competing in sporting events is very good, since it helps to build the confidence level of school children to learn how to accept defeat.

She said that sports also helps school children to realise that it was not about only winning a game since one might win or lose, adding that the beauty of the game lies with how one reacts to victory or defeat to show sportsmanship.

Ms Magdalene Dzifa Adzanu made the observation during an event to mark the school's annual sports day.

She indicated that Cherry field Montessori was noted for its holistic education for students apart from the sports which forms part of extra curriculum activities for the students to compete among themselves representing the colours of club of their choices.

"As Cherryfield always gives a holistic education to its children today, we decided to take a break from our academic activities to have fun. Though, it is a fun activities for us, we still try to learn from it because, sports is very good for every human being".

Mr Benjamin Kooson, staff of Cherryfield Montessori School, pointed out that sports did not only help the school children physically, but also helped them mentally, adding that it also helped the teachers to identify talents among the children.

