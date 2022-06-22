Liberia: Menikpakei Dumoe Emerges As 'Consensus Candidate' to Contest Against Marvin Cole in Bong County

Gbarnga — Former senatorial candidate of Bong County, Menikpakei Dumoe, has emerged as a 'consensus candidate' for stakeholders in District Three to contest against incumbent representative Marvin Cole in 2023, FrontPageAfrica has gathered.

This was the outcome of a recent stakeholders' meeting in Gbarnga on Saturday night, with most of the district's prominent businessmen, political leaders, youth and women groups in attendance.

At the meeting, FrontPageAfrica gathered, the stakeholders made it clear that they couldn't go into the 2023 legislative elections without consideration for consensus candidate.

FrontPageAfrica also gathered that the stakeholders admonished aspirants who were not favored in the consensus, not to work against the arrangement, as such action would be tantamount to working against the overall interest of the district.

Upon hearing the news, William Dolo, a youth of Gbarnga, said: "I would love to express my sincere appreciation to the stakeholders of District Three for arriving at this historic milestone, and looks forward to a robust campaign in 2023.

"The decision reached Saturday marked the beginning and the end of Representative Marvin Cole's tenure. It's the just the matter of time for him to be referred to as a former lawmaker. Can't wait to support Dumoe in 2023" he said.

A visibly excited Dumoe, meanwhile, thanked stakeholders of the district and assured the attendees he will give their request serious consideration. "I will continue to listen to more stakeholders from all parts of the district and if the consensus they have reached is the same as the one he is hearing, he would definitely contest to provide a leadership that is willing to show regard for residents of the district, a leadership that won't witch hunt people," he said.

"I will make the people of District Three proud. I will make my constituency proud and give them quality representation. I promise to give my best against all contenders if I contest in 2023 ," he said

He extended his hands of fellowship to his co-aspirants who reportedly stepped down for him, promising to work with them for the good of the district.

No fewer than six aspirants have expressed interest in contesting in the district. They are former Bong County County Education Officer James Zuanah, Gbarnga businessman and a one-time representative contestant of District Three, Orlando Zarwolo, the Bong County chairman of the Coalition for Democratic Change, Sayblee Weyea, and Paul Wheeler of the National Patriotic Party.