Zimbabwe: State Nearly Ready for Marry Mubaiwa's Attempted Murder Trial - Ex-Model Charged With Trying to Kill Newly Hitched VP

State prosecutors indicated Tuesday that they are nearly ready to begin the attempted murder trial of Marry Mubaiwa.

The former model, who attended court for the brief hearing, is accused of trying to kill ex-husband Vice President Constantino Chiwenga.

Mubaiwa, who has been struggling with poor health, was in April this year convicted for illegally trying to upgrade her customary marriage to Chiwenga and fined Z$60,000.

Chiwenga has since confirmed his new marriage with army officer Colonel Miniyothabo Baloyi.

The attempted murder charges relate to 2018 when Chiwenga was critically ill and hospitalised in South Africa.

At Tuesday's court hearing prosecutor Lancelot Mutsokoti said the docket was nearly ready and the State would advise trial date at next remand appearance on July 6.

Charges against Mubaiwa are that she visited Chiwenga in hospital in South Africa and removed his medical Intra Venous Giving Set as well as the Central Venous Catheter resulting in the vice president bleeding profusely.

She reportedly forced him off the hospital bed and tried to move him out of the ward before being intercepted by staff.

Chiwenga was then reconnected to the life-saving equipment and resuscitated.

Mubaiwa denies the allegations.

She is also charged with externalisation of US$1 million and money laundering involving some US$900,000.