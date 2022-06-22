Ghana: TECNO Ghana Pledges Support to Government's Digitalisation Agenda

Mobile phone manufacturing company, TECNO Ghana says it will support government's digitalisation efforts through affordable devices to promote Ghana's economy.

Brand Manager of TECNO Ghana, Ernest Sonkor, said the company was committed to the Ghanaian market and would therefore introduce phones and devices that meet the needs of customers.

He was speaking yesterday in Accra at the launch of the company's new Camon 19 series smart phones unto the Ghanaian market.

The new phone, he explained came in four models namely; the Camon 19 (Cl6); the Camon 19 neo (CH6i); the Camon 19 pro (CI8); and the Camon 19 pro 5G (CI7/CI7n).

"The new Camon 19 models boast of a 50 megapixel pro portrait camera, 64 megapixel ultra-night camera and a 2 megapixel front camera. The ultra-night camera allows users to take beautiful pictures at night or in a low light environment, while the front camera allows users to take selfies anywhere and at any time," MrSonkor stated.

He explained that customers who buy the new Camon 19 series should be assured of quality, as the company deploys all the needed technology to deliver the right solutions to meet the needs of customers.

MrSonkor noted that the design of the phone was unique and won some awards even before its launch.

"TECNO won the IF Design Award 2022 in the Product and the Telecommunication categories for the outstanding product design of its CAMON 19 Pro.

"TECNO also won its first Product Design Silver award for its exceptional craftsmanship of CAMON 19 Pro (Art Edition) at the Muse Design Award 2022, outperforming 6,000 highly-qualified entries accepted worldwide," MrSonkor added.

National Dealer of Mobile Zone, sole distributors of TECNO devices in Ghana, Daniel Glover, said TECNO was a household brand in Ghana and Africa because of the excellence demonstrated in the production of the devices.

"All the new development in terms of new features of every new phone is in response to the needs of our customers and this explains why as soon as our products are launched, there is always a crazy flow of demand," he added.

The Brand Ambassador for TECNO in Ghana, Livingstone Satekla, popularly known as Stonebwoy, expressed delight over the company's growth throughout the years adding that the TECNO was committed to bringing innovative technologies to its users.