Ghana: MTN Demonstrates Commitment to Developing Local Supply Chain

MTN Ghana has demonstrated its commitment to developing the local supply chain with GH¢ 2.3 billion of its spending in 2021 going to local suppliers.

In total, the company under the period under review spent GH¢ 3.2 billion on supplies with the local suppliers taking 75 per cent of the spending.

Speaking at a stakeholder and media engagement event held virtually on Monday, MrSelormAdadevoh, Chief Executive Officer, MTN Ghana said the decision to award the chunk of its supply contracts to locals was to give them the opportunity to compete with their international counterparts and also build their capacity.

He said the company had 1,144 active suppliers during the year under review out of which 897 were local suppliers adding the company would continue to support local suppliers.

MrAdadevoh said MTN apart from its support to local suppliers also spent GH¢64.9 million on some 157 social projects.

The projects he said impacted about 4.5 million lives directly and indirectly and was hoping to do more going forward.

The projects comprise of 87 in education, 53 in healthcare, 13 economic empowerment projects and four community support initiatives.

The company he said had also allocated GH¢20 million for more social projects this year and US$220 million as capital expenditure for the year.

He said MTN continues to contribute significantly to the government's tax revenue, paying a total of GH¢3.1 billion in taxes, representing 4.4 per cent of the government's total tax revenue for the year.

Again beyond the taxes, MTN also continued to support government initiatives such as ICT Hub Project, Girls in Information Communication Technology, Accra Innovation City Project and Ghana CARES Frame in very significant ways.

On fibre cuts he said, a total of 939 fibres were cut during construction works in the first five months of 2022, compared to 819 same period in 2021.

He mentioned road contractors and private developers as the major culprits destroying the fibres.