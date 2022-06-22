Ghana: Na God Beat Msk Zilina in Division 2 Middle League

Na God recorded a resounding 3-1 victory over MSK Zilina Africa in the Greater Accra Regional Second Division Middle League at the Accra Sports Stadium yesterday.

A brace from Benjamin Oduro and another goal from Patrick Appiah gave Na God the edge.

Gilbert Adotey scored the consolation goal to reduce the deficit for the Zone 3 champions, Zilina Africa.

Having gone unbeaten in Zone 7, Na God continued with their impressive performance to make it 18 wins and seven draws in 24 games.

The club from Kwabenya gave Zilina a run for their money, making incursions in the early minutes of the game.

In the 11th minute, Na God broke the deadlock with a picturesque goal from Benjamin Oduro.

After receiving a pass from a colleague, he dummied his marker to curl into the top right corner of the post for a welcome opener.

The forward doubled Na God's lead to register his second goal in the 45th minute after rising to head home from close range.

Back from recess, Patrick Adotey pulled one back for Zilina in the 56th minute.

That revived them as they pressed hard for an equalizer but found it difficult to break the rear of the Na God side.

In the 80th minute, Na God punished Zilina for a defensive error which Addotey capitalized upon to register his double for the side.

The next round of games would be honoured on Sunday.