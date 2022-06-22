Ghana: Na God Beat Msk Zilina in Division 2 Middle League

22 June 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Linus Siaw Nartey

Na God recorded a resounding 3-1 victory over MSK Zilina Africa in the Greater Accra Regional Second Division Middle League at the Accra Sports Stadium yesterday.

A brace from Benjamin Oduro and another goal from Patrick Appiah gave Na God the edge.

Gilbert Adotey scored the consolation goal to reduce the deficit for the Zone 3 champions, Zilina Africa.

Having gone unbeaten in Zone 7, Na God continued with their impressive performance to make it 18 wins and seven draws in 24 games.

The club from Kwabenya gave Zilina a run for their money, making incursions in the early minutes of the game.

In the 11th minute, Na God broke the deadlock with a picturesque goal from Benjamin Oduro.

After receiving a pass from a colleague, he dummied his marker to curl into the top right corner of the post for a welcome opener.

The forward doubled Na God's lead to register his second goal in the 45th minute after rising to head home from close range.

Back from recess, Patrick Adotey pulled one back for Zilina in the 56th minute.

That revived them as they pressed hard for an equalizer but found it difficult to break the rear of the Na God side.

In the 80th minute, Na God punished Zilina for a defensive error which Addotey capitalized upon to register his double for the side.

The next round of games would be honoured on Sunday.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X