Ghana: Yendi MP Advises Students to Lead Honest Lives

The Member of Parliament for Yendi, Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama, has advised students of the Umrania Islamic School to lead honest lives that would protect their integrity in future.

He said the development of this country depended largely on the level of honesty they display as students and later in their working careers.

The MP said the level of honesty exhibited in their lives was the ability to resist corruption in every aspect of their endeavours.

Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama made the statement at the school's Quran Recitation and Graduation ceremony in Yendi at the weekend.

"Speak the truth and be sincere in all your endeavors to help the nation progress," he added.

He advised the students to let honesty and hard work be their guiding principles wherever they found themselves.

Alhaji Farouk said the youth in every country represented the major human resource potential that could contribute immensely to the development of the nation when given the opportunity.

He explained that the youth indisputably constituted the driving force of society, their spirit of today and the hope for the future.

The MP added that the youth were the agents for social change, economic development and technological innovation.

He stressed the ability of every country to unearth this readily available potential that could determine how successful a nation could be in the pursuit of their socio-economic and political development objectives.

The head of the school, Afa Baba, expressed his satisfaction about the performance of the students in the school.

He said the performance of his students in the municipality had been a remarkable one.

Afa Baba, however, urged them to let the spirit of the Holy Quran be in them in every aspect of their endeavours.

He applauded the MP for the good things he has been doing to the school since he became MP for the area.