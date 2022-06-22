Ghana: 300 Apprentices in Three Regions Receive Start-Up Kits

Sunyani — About 300 apprentices in the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regions who received entrepreneurship and business development training have been presented with start-up kits to begin their own businesses.

The beneficiary apprentices received six-months training in trades like dressmaking, hairdressing, leather works, auto electricals, welding and fabrication among others to equip them with the relevant skills to excel in the endeavours.

They were also taken through some basics in financial literacy, bookkeeping, social media marketing, customer care and banking. In addition, they received start-up kits to commence their entrepreneurship careers.

The initiative 'Apprenticeship to Entrepreneurship' (A2E) was under the auspices of the Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA)/Mastercard Foundation Young Africa Works Project.

It is one of GEA's flagship programmes, known as Youth Entrepreneurship and Empowerment Programme (YEEP) which aimed at upgrading apprenticeship and technical training to support the youth with employable skills and create employment.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony in Sunyani, Mrs Kosi Yankey-Ayeh, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), GEA urged the beneficiaries to uphold their various careers with integrity and strive to expand, so as to train and employ more people.

She said the GEA would advance further support to beneficiaries who would do well to sustain and expand their businesses, indicating that the project is in line with the vision of government to create more entrepreneurship opportunities for the youth.

The GEA Boss reiterated the commitment of the Agency to serve as a catalyst for transforming the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) sector to create more sustainable jobs and wealth.

The Bono Regional Minister, Justina Owusu Banahene commended leadership of Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA) for the initiative which has ensured many unskilled youths have been equipped and offered employable skills for sustainable livelihood.

She said government was working hard in similar areas, such as the planting for food and jobs, and other entrepreneurship programmes so as to empower the youth in employable skills.

The minister entreated them to make use of the start-up kits that have been presented to them, so as to become shining examples in their communities.

Some of the young trainee graduates who spoke to the Ghanaian Times commended the officials of GEA for the programme and expressed the hope that the institution would continue to support them to realise their full potentials.