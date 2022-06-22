Ghana: Presbyterian Church of Ghana Commends GAR Minister

Moderator of the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana(PCG), Right Reverend Professor Joseph ObiriYeboah, has commended the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, for ensuring discipline in the region, especially amongst traders and drivers.

According to the moderator, the minister has proven that "indiscipline and impunity" affects the development of any given area, adding that the "Operation make Accra work again"campaigns had brought some amount of sanity in the metropolis.

Right Reverend Yeboah made the commendation in Accra on Monday when he and some members of the Ga presbytery paid a courtesy call on the Regional minister, as part of his official visit to the Ga presbytery.

He said "I commend you for taking strong decisions to ensure the right thing is done in the city. The congestion on our streets, noise pollution and indiscipline among commercial drivers painted a very negative image about this region, but you have relentlessly put in a lot of effort to ensure Accra remains on the right path to becoming one of the cleanest and beautiful cities in West Africa."

Touching on the contributions of his outfit in promoting environmental cleanliness, he stated that the PCG was setting up clubs in various schools across the country which would focus on inculcating the habit of cleanliness in school children.

Right Reverend Yeboah assured that the PCG would support the government in achieving its dream of giving the Greater Accra Region a major facelift hoping that God would continue to grant the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) the capacity and resources to carry out its mandated task.

On his part, the Regional Minister thanked the moderator for the commendation and motivation, saying he would continue to give off his best to serve the good interest of the Greater Accra Region and the country at large.

He stressed that to promote massive development, there was the need for attitudinal changes among a section of the public.

The Minister said some members of the public deliberately flouted laws to serve their personal interest, citing the encroachment of government lands, building on water ways, and erecting of shops at unauthorised places as examples of acts his outfit does not condone.

Mr Quartey further called for collaboration with religious groups to educate the masses on the need for discipline to promote development.

"The Church and other religious leaders must educate their followers and the youth in general, on the need to show patriotism by obeying the laws governing the country so that together, "we can make Accra work again."We at the RCC without fear or favour would ensure that the right thing is done. So all faith based organisations should come on board to help us achieve this."

Touching on the need for citizens to be security conscious, he mentioned that the relationship with the Christian fraternity and the Muslim groups should be strengthened to promote religious tolerance and safety.

The regional minister also advised the public to ensure they report every suspicious character they find within their communities to the police.