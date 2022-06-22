Kenya: Lower House Speaker Returns to Mogadishu After Kenya Visit

MOGADISHU [SMN] - The Speaker of the House of the People of the Federal Republic of Somalia Sheikh Adan Madobe returned home today after a two-day visit to Nairobi, Kenya.

During his stay in Kenya, he held separate meetings with some officials of the Kenyan government and Somali ambassador and the Somali community in Kenya.

Madobe thanked all those who welcomed him at Mogadishu's Aden Adde airport today.

He will serve as the acting president of Somalia as Hassan Sheikh Mohamud is on an overseas trip to the United Arab Emirates [UAE].